Area small towns worth a visit
I have noticed several small towns around Champaign-Urbana represented in the pages of The News-Gazette recently. I want to thank you for publishing these interesting views on the businesses available just a short drive from C-U.
I have visited places of which I was unaware. One day, a friend and I drove to Tuscola to shop, and over the weekend, I went to St. Joseph. We are planning an outing to Arthur and Arcola for antiques and unusual foods that are not available here in C-U.
It is worthwhile and rewarding to see all of these small, locally owned businesses represented.
ELIZABETH OLMSTED
Urbana