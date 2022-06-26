Arm kids to boost safety
I recently received U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis’ “weekly update” email where he stated that he voted “NO” (caps his) on the House’s recent gun legislation. Reading further to find what he would support, he wrote “give our schools the resources they need to harden and protect their facilities.”
Good idea.
I assume he would support a bill to mandate that schoolchildren wear full body armor to school that would protect them from an AR-15-type weapon. Since we cannot seem to prevent an unstable 18-year-old from buying an assault rifle, we should keep kids safe.
Better yet, let’s lower the age one can buy an AR-15 to 5. After all, the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good kid with an AR-15.
Dennis Held
Champaign