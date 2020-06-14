Arrest action was unacceptable
I am quite disturbed by the public remarks of Urbana Alderman Eric Jakobsson in justification of the treatment accorded to Aleyah Lewis, one of our African-American community members.
He said, simply, that she resisted arrest. That’s it. End of story. Enough justification.
That is a very truncated description of the interaction. Why was she arrested in the first place? It was because she verbally protested the arrest of her male companion. So protesting the action of the policies is grounds for arrest in Urbana.
Is the First Amendment dead in our city? Is it dead for white people, too, or only for African Americans who might protest too much for the liking of the police?
Secondly, Jakobsson ignores the physical tactics used by the police. Instead of using de-escalation tactics that Urbana has prided itself on, they threw her to the ground and punched her. And the city tried to brush that aside until it became untenable because of the massive uprising over police brutality, stimulated by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
I am very disappointed by the city’s acceptance of this police behavior and by the truncated justification offered by Councilman Jakobsson. Things need to change.
BELDEN FIELDS
Urbana