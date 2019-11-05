I write this letter with a heavy heart. The Art Theater has closed. Or, rather, the Art Theater has been closed, unnecessarily, by a board that has yet to give an adequate reason for this extraordinarily high-handed and absolutely unnecessary action.
Their only comment ... supposed “systemic challenges that show no sign of abating” ... in the film industry. Rubbish.
The owner of the building has apparently even offered to help them, although the board didn’t even bother to notify him beforehand of the intended closing.
The full board should hold a public meeting, perhaps at the Champaign Public Library (indeed at least three of the board members have been or are academic librarians) and give a full accounting of their actions. And supply full and complete documentation of the reason for their decision.
JOHN BAHNKE
Champaign