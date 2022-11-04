Ask candidates key question
In the coming election, John P. Brown, Sam Limentato, Mike McHaney, Terrence Stuber and others are asking us to entrust our voting and law-enforcement systems to them.
They are running as Republicans. I think it’s only fair to ask them: Did they approve of the assault on our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, undertaken by Republicans?
Do they agree with Republican former President Donald Trump that the election was stolen? Do they approve of the fake electors submitted on Trump’s behalf by Republican officials? What do they think of the constant incitement to violence that led to the recent assassination attempt on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi? Are they willing to publicly distance themselves from any or all of these things?
I know that some might feel that as local officials, they have nothing to do with such national matters. But by declaring themselves Republicans, they are lining up behind them. How can they be trusted with authority over our courts, law enforcement or voting systems if they can’t be clear where they stand on basic things: that political violence is not OK; that lying about our elections is not OK; that intimidating voters or government officials is not OK?
JOHN RANDOLPH
Champaign