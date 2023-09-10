Ask questions about vaccines
After reading the Aug. 29 News-Gazette article “Mystery surrounds new batch of boosters,” I have some questions.
What will be the effectiveness of the new “boosters” and “flu shots”? Last time, we were told the COVID-19 shots were very effective, but this soon proved not to be true.
How safe are the “boosters” and “flu shots”? Adverse events and injuries are still being reported from the COVID-19 shots. What have the manufacturers done — if anything — to assure the safety of the new shots?
And a question about testing. Kary Mullis won a Nobel prize for the invention of the PCR test, still widely used to test for COVID-19. However, Mullis is on record saying the test was not designed and cannot be used to diagnose any specific disease.
So why is this test (and other tests) that cannot identify any specific disease still used to fearmonger, call for masks, quarantines, closure of schools and businesses?
And finally, why are we testing sewage? What kind of test is being used that can test reliably for a specific kind of virus? And back to why we would test sewage — could results be used as a pretext to call for lockdowns or other restrictions?
Last time around, very few questions were asked. This time, I think we need to ask more questions and demand answers.
MIRIAM BAUERS
Champaign