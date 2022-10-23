Ask state reps about solution
Recent letters to The News-Gazette justly complaining about the mess regarding health insurance for Illinois retirees have identified the wrong targets for their complaints.
Yes, Aetna lied on its application to the state, and both Aetna and Carle are jockeying for influence over each other in defiance of the interests of patients.
But it is the state’s Central Management Services Department — the Democratic administration of the state — that has created this mess, and it is the Democrats who need to fix it.
Our local Democratic legislators, state Rep. Carol Ammons and state Sen. Scott Bennett, have said nothing about it. Why are they not busy seeking a solution to this problem?
Bennett gets a lot of press about the SAFE-T Act, but has otherwise been silent; Ammons has said nothing. I have asked them why they have not exerted themselves about the retiree health insurance. Other readers of The N-G might want to follow suit.
EVAN MELHADO
Urbana