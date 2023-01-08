Assault-weapons ban long overdue
The News-Gazette Editorial Board really missed the mark with its Dec. 16 editorial that erroneously labeled efforts to pass the Protect Illinois Communities Act (House Bill 5855) as “a gun ban”and accused the Illinois legislature of “legislating by ambush” by considering this “controversial” legislation during the lame-duck session this week in Springfield.
The reality is that a majority of Illinoisans support stronger gun laws, and we are tired of waiting for our legislators to act. HB 5855 is well-researched and long overdue and has indeed gone through a full legislative review, including three public hearings where law enforcement and survivors expressed their support.
The bill would prohibit military-grade assault weapons and high-capacity magazines that are so often used in mass shootings, and increasingly on the streets. Weapons of war have no place in our communities.
The legislation would also wisely raise the minimum age to buy a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21. As research shows (and every parent of a teen knows), the brain of an 18-20-year-old is still developing, and adolescents are prone to impulsive decisions that put themselves and/or others at risk. Since 2018, five of the 10 mass shootings with the most casualties in the United States have been carried out by gunmen 21 years of age or younger.
We cannot wait for the next mass shooting to pass this legislation. As any survivor of gun violence could tell you, we have already waited too long.
Elly
Hanauer-Friedman
Champaign