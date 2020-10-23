Athletes need
to speak out
As a college student-athlete who has been playing sports for 10 years, I am finding the absence of a fall sports season to be a difficult adjustment.
I can’t even begin to think about all of the high school seniors out there who were expecting to sign their national letter of intent to go play at the college level. The recruiting process has taken a step back and those that could’ve received an offer to play in college don’t get to have that opportunity anymore.
The schools that play sports this fall will have strict guidelines. They adhere to social-distancing rules, wear face masks and will keep up their training programs throughout the season. The athletes from the schools that do not play will have less testing and will have more opportunities to socially gather at parties and be with other people.
Our voices need to be heard. All high school sports in the surrounding states are playing their fall sports. We need to go to our state legislators and have our voices be heard. We can take the necessary precautions so that our student-athletes can play. We can do this.
KARLIE ROBERTS
Sidney