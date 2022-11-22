Criticism of columnist baseless
Since 2015, Sundiata Cha-Jua’s “Real Talk: A Black Perspective” column has offered a fresh, alternative perspective to mainstream dialogues on race, class and gender issues in Champaign and beyond. However, because Cha-Jua supports his claims with concrete evidence and history, the typical groups and individuals who despise history, mainly because it exposes their racist and exploitative ways, have attacked and silenced progressive voices.
Jeff Wilson’s Nov. 11 Letter to the Editor is not only shameful, but also right-wing propaganda that attacks people like Cha-Jua who expose racist and anti-democratic politics. Labeling Cha-Jua as “racist” is not only conceptually false — Wilson and other right-wing proponents desperately need a 101 education on race and racism — but also baseless. In the seven years that Cha-Jua has written “Real Talk,” not once has he made an argument without offering concrete evidence or tracing a historical trajectory to his perspective.
In his childish attack on Cha-Jua, Wilson purposely neglected Champaign County clerk candidate Terrence Stuber’s horrific positions that endanger the vestiges of democracy, including denying the 2020 election results, fighting to restrict voting via drop boxes and supporting anti-abortion and anti-LGBTQ policies by dangerous conspiracy-theory officials like U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.
The fact is that scholars like Sundiata Cha-Jua condemn individuals like Hershel Walker and Stuber so that right-wing fascists cannot manipulate the narrative by denying history and promoting falsehoods. It’s unfortunate that Wilson, like Donald Trump and the MAGA acolytes, does not respect facts or history, but “Real Talk” restored the stakes of history in our political and social spaces.
AUGUSTUS WOOD
Urbana