Attack on our history is wrong
As a disabled veteran of the Vietnam War; Operation Desert Storm; Operation Iraqi Freedom preparation; the U.S. Army Depleted Uranium Project; and numerous weapons-of-mass-destruction emergency-response operations, including the Oct. 15, 1987, incident in Urbana, who continues to advocate for all veterans, I disagree with the recent editorial supporting the renaming of military installations.
I also view removing from public display statues and paintings representing historical leaders, and the current banning of books, flags, statues, movies, street names, paintings, photographs and historical documents some label offensive or a challenge to current political control as violations of the Bill of Rights.
As an Army officer, I “gave some” and I ordered others to “give their all,” including assigned duties resulting in illness and death, to ensure that our precious freedoms are sustained.
Today, a very vocal minority wants to erase our history or alter how we explain the good and bad sides of our nation’s history. Political correctness and purging our history has had horrible effects already and must be stopped.
Today we are re-playing 1930s Germany and other historical periods that had horrible effects on our nation and beyond. If we allow banning to proceed, then where will it stop?
Everyone has something they find offensive. That is life. Please, learn to live with it.
Today, what has been morally wrong since antiquity is now viewed as right, and what was historically morally wrong is right via political correctness fiat.
DOUG ROKKE
Rantoul