Is anyone else as tired of the news media as I am?
On April 30, 1789, in New York, this country’s first president (George Washington) took the oath of office. Even though we did not always agree with the presidents who followed, we always treated them with respect. I can remember, as a child, huddling around the radio listening to President Franklin Roosevelt.
Even before President Donald Trump was elected into office, the press was attacking him. Fast forward after his election, the negative press ramped up their attacks.
Trump is not a good public speaker and doesn’t use fancy words to express himself. Sometimes he is even crude; but he is the president of the United States.
Blaming Trump for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is wrong. Starting in December, the House of Representatives began working on impeaching the president, and from Jan. 16 to Feb. 5, the only news the public received from the media was regarding the impeachment trial.
In late January, Americans and other people from other countries flocked to Wuhan, China (the epicenter of the virus), for a seven-day festival celebrating the Chinese New Year and returned home, infecting millions of people. I believe these people brought the virus to the United States.
We need to stop trying to blame anyone for this virus and work together to find a solution to this pandemic. It is time for people in our government to stop trying to find fault with each other and get this once-wonderful country back to where it once was. It will be a long, painful experience, but if we work together, as in the past, we can conquer it.
MARY SERGENT
Monticello