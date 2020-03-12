The simplest response to Henry Seiter Jr.’s letter of Feb. 23 is, “Project much?”
Seiter is probably among those, like me, who deplores the degradation of civil discourse. But the demeaning tone and sneering name-calling in his letter don’t really foster honest, open debate. Is everyone who doesn’t think the way he does a psychotic hater? What an angry, lonely world he must live in.
His screed about the impeachment is strikingly similar to President Donald Trump’s counsel’s defense during the trial. In the face of bountiful evidence of wrongdoing, they didn’t dispute the evidence. Instead, they attacked the persons and organizations who presented that evidence.
Regarding his complaints about “core concepts of fairness,” like due process, he repeats untruths and hopes they’ll become truths. Trump had ample opportunities to present his case. Instead, he obfuscated, and no witnesses testified.
If he had exculpatory evidence, why was it never presented? That certainly would have put an end to the “descent into false narratives, unconstitutional lawlessness and outright sedition.”
The simple fact is that the president used the power of his office for his own personal and political gains. He violated the Impoundment Control Act by withholding congressionally approved funding to Ukraine. In doing so, he subverted established international policy and diplomacy.
Recall that it was Barry Goldwater and several other staunch Republicans who convinced Richard Nixon that his wrongdoing was sufficient grounds for removal from office. Where are those brave Republicans now?
TIM PRESCOTT
Champaign