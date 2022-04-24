Autocrats on the rise
One of the most distressing things about the current news environment is the degree to which news sources are divided into silos with a particular “point of view,” and any fact-checking or alternate viewpoints are totally ignored.
This is evident in Morton Brussel’s April 8 Letter to the Editor. He speaks with sympathy about Russia’s fear of “encirclement,” despite all of NATO being west of Russia with none to the north, south or east. There is blind acceptance of the idea that Russia’s goal is de-Nazification, despite the current president of Ukraine being Jewish.
He speaks as if the problem in the Donbas was Ukrainian in origin, despite the area being part of Ukraine and fighting off Russian incursion.
Moreover, the central figure in this drama is Russian President Vladimir Putin ... someone that anyone with a memory pre-Donald Trump would expect to be the villain, but who seems to be converted by Trump into a fellow “genius.”
It is a complete inversion of values. Large chunks of this country are extolling the virtues of autocracy instead of democracy. People are supporting candidates based on their support for positions that are demonstrably false. I keep hoping that some major figure will be revealed as a fool in a way that even his supporters can’t deny, but I don’t know that even that would help.
Dr. THOMAS
MERCER-HURSH
Champaign