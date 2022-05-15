Listen to this article

I read on the front page of the May 7 News-Gazette that Doris Huett Williams was being honored as a woman of distinction.

She really deserves a much higher honor.

She waited on me for years at Steak ’n Shake.

Every customer to her was her family. I saw her listen to each one with empathy, give support and lifelong advice. She was like raising them.

She was, as the old expression goes, one of a kind. Customers would ask for her by name.

She probably would still be at Steak ’n Shake today if the indoor dining had not closed.

I know that heaven holds a special place for her, because she truly is an angel.

PAUL M. HAYES

Urbana

Trending Videos