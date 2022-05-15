I read on the front page of the May 7 News-Gazette that Doris Huett Williams was being honored as a woman of distinction.
She really deserves a much higher honor.
She waited on me for years at Steak ’n Shake.
Every customer to her was her family. I saw her listen to each one with empathy, give support and lifelong advice. She was like raising them.
She was, as the old expression goes, one of a kind. Customers would ask for her by name.
She probably would still be at Steak ’n Shake today if the indoor dining had not closed.
I know that heaven holds a special place for her, because she truly is an angel.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana