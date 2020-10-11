Back-to-school advice for kids
Attention junior firefighters and all the kids returning to school in the near future:
We adults want to express our appreciation to you for being so strong these last few months. We know you miss your friends and teachers.
But now it is time to return to school to continue your education and be with your friends. Remember, community members love and support you in everything you do. Listen to your teachers and respect them. Help your fellow students. Wear your mask and maintain social distancing.
Also, serve up fire safety in the kitchen and check both ways before crossing the street.
KENNETH BUTLER
Rantoul