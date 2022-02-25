Bad and good in 100-car pileup
On Feb. 17, I was involved in the 100-vehicle snow-related accident.
I was traveling from Waterloo, Iowa, to my daughters’ homes in Indianapolis. The accident left me with a car that will probably be totaled, a sore and bruised body and a traumatized puppy.
In spite of all that, I found human compassion. The ambulance drivers, state police and dispatchers were kind and helpful.
I must give special recognition to two Farmer City police officers — Jacob King and his partner (don’t remember his name, but he had just been sworn in).
They went beyond their duties to ensure I was taken care of and treated with utmost respect. They got me to a hotel and ensured the owners would allow my dog to stay. King even delivered me a pizza.
I rode with them about for about three hours and saw the same level of concern for other victims.
I have worked with police for years, especially when I served on the city council in Waterloo.
It’s my opinion that officers are only recognized for unprofessional behavior and rarely thanked for exceptional performance. Thus, I wanted to thank Farmer City and let everyone know how much I appreciated the work of two of their finest!
Leadership begins at the top. Chief Nate Guest must be commended. I am grateful. I also wanted to let King know he has a forever friend in Waterloo.
SHARON JUON
Waterloo, Iowa