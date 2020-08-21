Bad benches make socializing tough
In both Champaign-Urbana and the University of Illinois, the powers that be designed public spaces to be hostile to the homeless. This is most obvious when it comes to sitting areas: Our community’s norm is hard, backless benches and curved metal seats, if any benches exist at all.
During the ongoing COVID-19 plague, this decadeslong design trend has come back to haunt us.
I know of three wooden benches with backs on the entire university campus (two by Krannert Art Museum, one at Harker Hall, and there may be more, but they remain very scarce). The Quad is surrounded by concrete slabs which, speaking personally, aggravate my back and hips (and I’m a healthy person in my 30s).
Downtown Urbana and Champaign likewise have few wooden benches. I know of none in Campustown.
Now, when COVID-19 renders outdoor spaces more safe for socializing, we have nowhere public to sit and safely talk to friends and loved ones. The many apartment dwellers in this community do not have the option of lawns. Students returning to campus have few safe and comfortable places to sit, which risks pushing them indoors and intensifying the outbreak.
We have learned many lessons about our community during COVID-19. Now we are experiencing the hostility of public space, something the homeless have known for much longer. I hope that the virus teaches public-space designers the value of designing welcoming, comfortable and public spaces.
STEPHEN AVERILL SHERMAN
Urbana