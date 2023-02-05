Bad decisions
by legislators
Things just go from bad to worse. Do we not have inadequate health care in our state? Do we not have underfunded schools in our state?
One would think money spent for the well-being of the citizens would be uppermost in the minds of the Legislature. Not so; the Democratic-controlled Legislature has a mind of its own.
Quick as a wink, legislators recently voted:
- A raise for themselves.
- To allow abortionists who have lost their license in other states to do abortions here.
- To bring women from out of state to have their abortions here at taxpayer expense — including travel expenses, lodging, food and the cost of the abortion.
- To ensure health insurance companies cannot charge co-pays or deductibles for children who want gender-affirming care.
Where does that leave you?
DICK BAXLEY
Pesotum