Hello to the government of Champaign. What is city officials’ plan to deal with this ongoing crisis?
No, I am not talking about COVID-19, I am talking about destroying the local economy and practically laying off thousands of people who work in the food/service industry. In Champaign alone, 9.4 percent of residents work in food services, and the majority of those people will not be seeing a paycheck these next two weeks.
Public officials can sit in their offices and make these decisions. Meanwhile, real people have to wonder how they will pay the bills.
Instead of them losing their paychecks, maybe city officials ought to lose theirs. All elected officials should forgo their paychecks for these next two weeks and give them to the affected workers.
This was a rash and illegal decision made by people with privilege.
Martial Law is not the answer. Making intelligent decisions based on actual facts is the right answer. Those affected should understand their government officials have failed them and, as a consequence, people are losing their jobs.
LUCAS SIMPSON
Mahomet