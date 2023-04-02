Bad policy for low-skilled
In 2019, Illinois’ minimum wage was $8.25 an hour; as of January 2023, it is $13 an hour; by 2025, it will hit $15 an hour. This is a whopping 82 percent pay raise in just six years, and 107 percent higher than the federal minimum wage of $7.25.
Nonetheless, one might cherish this pay raise as an act of kindness towards low-income workers. At first glance, this seems too good to be true, and that is exactly what it is; nothing comes without a cost! The new minimum wage will be borne by low-skilled workers.
A higher minimum wage results in fewer low-skilled workers being employed by businesses because they have become “too expensive.”
One might argue that it is inhumane to pay someone $7.25 for an hour of hard work. This might be a fair argument, but isn’t it also inhumane to pay one low-skilled worker $15 an hour at the cost of another being unemployed and not earning an income?
Even if the unemployed low-skilled worker would happily work for $7.25, he would not be allowed to do so. Is this just? Is this what was intended when raising minimum wage?
I believe that it should be left to the individual to decide which offer to accept and which to decline, a system where everyone is “free to choose,” as Milton Friedman would articulate it.
LEANDER LINSLEY
Elsah