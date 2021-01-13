Bail bill is positive step forward
On Nov. 9, the Pretrial Fairness Act (SB4025) was introduced to the Illinois Senate. This bill will prohibit the use of cash bond, meaning no one will be incarcerated before trial because they’re unable to pay bail. The bill contains other important elements, but its main contribution will be ending pretrial detention practices that disproportionately affect working-class and marginalized communities.
The murder of George Floyd reminded us of the need to continue the fight against police brutality and mass incarceration on every front, including the growth of jail populations across Illinois. According to a 2018 Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority report, 90 percent of those held in jail statewide have not been convicted.
Wealth, not safety, is the factor keeping people behind bars, contributing to overcrowding.
Pretrial incarceration impairs the ability to formulate a proper defense. Individuals unable to make bail usually rely on underfunded and overburdened public defenders. Many people choose to simply plead guilty as pretrial detention means losing jobs, housing or family. Since the median income for Black and Latin American people is $20,000 lower than their White counterparts, cash bail takes on a racist character as well.
This bill will be voted on in early 2021 in the Illinois General Assembly. Please spread the word about it and contact your state representatives. For more information about pretrial justice in Champaign, please contact the Champaign County Bailout Coalition (@CUBailout on Twitter, @ChampaignCountyBailoutCoalition on Facebook or champaigncountybailoutcoalition.wordpress.com) and learn about our bailouts and other work we do.
PETER SENTZ
Urbana