Bailey’s criticism is misguided
By now most have seen the Darren Bailey attack on Illinois colleges and college youth from around the globe, even youth from other states who are legal citizens.
But this is what the radicalized right-wing Trumpers do. They attack a non-existent problem or create a problem with misinformation and lies. Bailey seems overly concerned with Illinois youth not able to attend Illinois colleges because the campuses are full of outsiders.
Entirely untrue, of course, but I’ll play along. All right, let’s say we actually live in a radicalized Trumper nightmare where everyone is out to get the White man, even other White men. If we’re suddenly so concerned with Illinois youth getting into Illinois colleges, then why not tuition free for all Illinois youth?
Seriously, the radicalized right wants to control women’s bodies, claiming we’re attacking unborn children, yet lefties like me want the born to go to school for free.
When exactly does the love of all children stop? One hour? One month? One year? Or does this love only extend to White children? Or is it just wealthy White children whose parents can actually pay college tuition? That last one was rhetorical, by the way.
Listen, folks. We don’t need another White, Trump-supporting, divisive, misinformation-spewing, far-right, radicalized Republican occupying a seat in government. We already have the Adolf Hitler-quoting Mary Miller. That’s ample.
MIKE GRIFFIN
Camargo