Balance costs, benefits on energy
In my two years as a climate community group leader, I’ve encountered diverse perspectives on solutions to climate change, from carbon pricing and renewable energy to nuclear microreactors and carbon sequestration.
As the list grows, conflicting views are inevitable, and it becomes increasingly difficult to reach consensus. That’s not to say diverse perspectives aren’t important. Many people are worried about mining, nuclear waste, pipeline failures or not having a say in which projects go where.
While these concerns are valid, we should also remember that no solution is perfect. Everything has tradeoffs with respect to carbon emissions, materials, health and land use.
So when you learn about a new proposal, instead of jumping to conclusions, take a step back and get curious. How do the benefits and risks compare to existing energy sources or business as usual? Whom could this help or harm? Do I have enough information?
The En-Roads Climate Simulator (en-roads.
climateinteractive.org) is one fun way to compare climate solutions. This interface allows you to visualize how policy alternatives influence carbon emissions and global temperatures, alongside climate impacts on GDP, sea-level rise, crop yields and biodiversity.
By moving sliders, you can try finding a policy combination that keeps the global temperature rise under 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius), the threshold recommended by climate scientists. You might be surprised to learn what does and doesn’t shift the global temperature curve.
In doing so, I encourage you to test your assumptions. And have fun.
CHELSEA PETERSON
Urbana