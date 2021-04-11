Ballot drop
boxes not secure
The continued use of drop boxes for absentee ballots during an election could, and eventually will, result in disputed election results at the county level when they are vandalized and ballots stolen from them.
Whenever the boxes are broken into, no one will know how many ballots were taken, who may have deposited ballots at that box that day, and how they may have been cast.
It will not be legally possible for the election authorities to try and reconstruct what ballots may have been taken.
The chain-of-custody procedure that the election authorities rigidly follow in the polling place is being grossly violated when ballots are left at an unmonitored site.
Basically, absentee ballots left at remote Postal Service collection boxes are also violating the chain-of-custody procedures. The legal resolution of misdirected absentee ballots will be the requirement that the election authority re-run the election, which could be quite expensive and itself be subject to legal challenges.
CHARLES AVERY
Champaign