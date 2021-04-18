Ballot protest
was pointless
Linda Turnbull’s picket of Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons was ridiculous. She and supporters are protesting that the ballot said “vote for two,” even though a voter could vote for only one or even no candidate.
This ballot design was not invented by Ammons. I have been voting in Illinois since 1974, and this has always been the ballot design. Like it or not, Ammons didn’t do it.
To the best of my knowledge, the ballots in every county in Illinois have the exact same design as the ballots used by Ammons. Turnbull’s protest is completely without justification.
ESTHER PATT
Urbana