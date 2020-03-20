The kingfisher is a ridiculous mascot idea, and I urge the university administration not to approve it.
I hate to see how many Illini alumni will stop sending donations to the university or to the alumni association if a random bird becomes the mascot of the University of Illinois.
Personally, I believe our symbol should still be the honored Chief Illiniwek. We were crazy to drop it and to stoop to NCAA pressure when other universities (i.e., Florida State) still have their Native American sports symbols.
LEE ANTONIO
Scottsdale, Ariz.