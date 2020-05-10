Sen. Mitch McConnell should quit talking with his mouth full. He is blocking a bill for the federal government to help the states financially during this beast of a pandemic.
He says the states should take bankruptcy. Wow! Remember, Mitch ... the states and local governments fund police, firefighters and schoolteachers. What happens if the state goes bankrupt?
Here are some interesting facts: The state of New York sends at least $50 billion back to the federal government than they receive in help. The state of Kentucky receives more aid than they send back to the federal government in taxes. In fact, they are third among states who receive more federal aid than they send back to Washington, D.C.
This statement by McConnell is mean-spirited and purely political. Just the opposite of leadership that we need from the republican leader of the Senate during this crisis.
VERN ZEHR
Fisher