I find it somewhat hypocritical that the lead story in Saturday’s (5/2/20) paper details the tragic plight of a young man’s life with the headline featuring the empathic expression “heartbreaking.” The article described the exploits of the individual, including allegedly provoking the ultimate threat upon another, thus requiring the victim to initiate life’s most basic defense.
In no way do those circumstances preclude the sadness surrounding the loss of a life or fears inflicted on one by another. However, such an incident reminds me of the words of Abraham Lincoln when he said, “You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.”
Surely, responsibility is affected by a person’s experiences, position in life, etc., but never should it give rise to the abuse of such a touching term captioned by a source so significant as yours.
Certainly, whatever led to this catastrophic conclusion is worthy of conjecture, but a message bannered with a word of such feeling is far from warranted. When an individual purportedly causes another to fear for his life, that sheer evasion of empathy earns them something other than thoughts of commiseration from me.
GREG CONNOR
Champaign