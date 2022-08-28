Bannon’s quotes very disturbing
Following his contempt-of-Congress convictions, Steve Bannon called for “4,000 shock troops to dismantle the federal government.” It’s recorded and documented; his podcast, his words, not fake news.
These so-called shock troops would seize control of federal agencies and civil-service positions, overthrow career public servants and install MAGA loyalists in their places. It’s not the first time. Last October, he called for 20,000 MAGA faithful to do the same once Republicans declare Donald Trump president.
Republicans? Perhaps the better term is Banana Republicans.
Do you really, really want all government employees to clap with comic enthusiasm in the presence of their Dear President, as they do with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un? Do you really want your president to purge political opponents Stalin-, Saddam-, Xi- or Putin-style? Do you really want shameless liars advising your president? Do you really want MAGA election deniers to manipulate your elections for partisan control, not actual popular vote?
Does Bannon believe in the rule of law? Will Bannon defend your constitutional freedoms?
Nope, the exact opposite. Bannon conspires in civil unrest, instability, insurgency, autocracy and revenge; all traits of a banana republic, not an American democracy.
Hopefully no one still capable of rational thought, whether Republican or Democrat, will take Bannon’s rants seriously; nothing more than mouth noises, crazy talk. Hopefully, responsibility and common sense will prevail at the ballot box and in a duly elected government.
God help us all, Republican and Democrat, if it doesn’t.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign