I am no longer a practicing attorney, having retired after 41 years.
When I was practicing, I completed many bar polls for many candidates.
I would caution people not to put too much weight on their results.
Only a small number of responses are received, and everyone who receives the forms is asked to rate only those lawyers whom they know well enough. There’s no way to know on what basis they know the person or how much contact they have had.
These polls end up being a popularity contest where people say good things about their friends and bad things about the opponents of their friends.
I would urge everyone who is interested in the judicial races to hear forums or contact the candidates directly if you have a particular concern.
DIANA LENIK
Champaign