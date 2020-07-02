Barbarians are at our door
The barbarians are at our door, and they are us.
The alarming implication of the indiscriminate desecration of works of art by the current protesters/insurrectionists is the demise of democracy, the end of America, which has been a unique experiment in the history of the world.
These 19th-century statues belong to everyone, and no individuals have the right to bring any one of them down without majority consent.
I haven’t heard anyone refer to the artistic value of these works, the beauty of which make for a more civilized culture, a more enlightened one. They’re decorative! Think of the time invested to create these statues! Could any of these callous youths create such works?
It’s so easy to destroy! Often, leaders hired the best artists to create their wishes, and destruction of a culture by absolute indifference to the creators of these works, by the myopic focusing solely upon representation, is undemocratic.
Where are our leaders? Where are the police? Why are the heedless being allowed to commit these crimes? What kind of miles will evolve from the inches permitted now?
What right do they have to bring down these statues, ban books and films, and act like spoiled brats with impunity? Who are they that are giving them this freedom? This is incipient totalitarianism.
BONNIE LANGHAAR
Urbana