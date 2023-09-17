Bard was on to Trump
Shakespeare isn’t easy to read, and it doesn’t help that his plays often involve rarefied and sophisticated settings, but a recent book by Stephen Greenblatt shows him to be a master at predicting the political dangers of single-man rule with particular relevance today.
The Bard somehow knew a lot about tyrants. As Greenblatt explains, Shakespeare warned that tyrants “lie routinely, reflexively and outrageously.” He wrote them exhibiting “a compulsive desire to be audacious, and to have others witness it.”
He rightly imagined that would-be dictators would rant that up is down and right is wrong to test their support, all the while ironically seeking constant praise and adulation because deep down, they realize they’re unlovable. Shakespeare’s King Lear is a particularly vivid portrayal of those behaviors in full display.
Nothing’s endearing about a damaged leader’s not-so-private demons, though people like the late Bill Richardson managed to repeatedly exact concessions from this group. We still wonder why anyone would willingly subject themselves to a madman’s whims.
And yet these men have their followers. Apparently, some who support them are so recklessly ambitious they’ll risk all for change and perhaps a chance at untold wealth. Others just want their questionable values vindicated and made “acceptable” as broadly as possible.
Hopefully, there’s some critical mass not yet reached before any would-be tyrant becomes our inevitable choice. Until recently, it was all about winning an election, but now, as our grip on that key component of our system is slipping, it all seems much more uncertain.
TONY SOMERA
Champaign