Barking dog is ruining sleep
Every morning between 7 and 8 o’clock, I am awakened by the dog barking outside a house in the 700 block of West Columbia Avenue in Champaign, and my health is suffering from lack of sleep.
The dog barks because he is unhappy, as are the neighbors who have to put up with noise that continues throughout the day. Most dogs do not like to be left outside alone.
If the dog must be left outside for long periods (because he is not housebroken?), the problem could be remedied by the owner staying with him.
JUNE SYKE
Champaign