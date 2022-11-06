Be an American, vote Democratic
Here’s a message for the Old Guard crowd of Republicans out there.
There’s time to rid the Republican crowd of the type of thinking that ruined the party during the 2016 and 2020 elections. The old-guard Republicans didn’t respond with courage to challenge or try to halt their party’s takeover by demagogic thinkers. What a loss for our country. So it’s not too late to revert to the Old Guard’s ways.
Our country needs viable political parties to run checks and balances on each other for our government to work best. A bunch of gibberish talkers won’t do.
Over the 90 years I’ve lived, only twice did I cross the aisle to vote Republican. That was because the undesirable Democratic nominee didn’t measure up.
Today, you Republicans might find the same scene. You know what? The country won’t crash and burn. It didn’t for me.
So I hope the same for you to be an American. There’s still time as it’s not too late. God bless us all.
JOSEPH HOUSKA
White Heath