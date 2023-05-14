Be best mother you can be
For Mother’s Day this year, I would like to celebrate my own mother and motherhood.
Ever since I was a little girl, I always knew someday I would be a mother, and I also knew I would have daughters. Isn’t it interesting?
The very first time I became a mother was three days before Mother’s Day in 1994. It’s been almost 29 years, and I have enjoyed every single day. I still love being a mother to my both girls.
My mother had five daughters within nine years. She loved all of us, and she did her best to be a good mother. I learned how to be a good mother from her.
My mother didn’t have many material goods to provide us with. However, she was rich in many other ways. She gave us unconditional love, care, respect, class, dignity and so much more. I miss her dearly.
I wish all moms near and far a very Happy Mother’s Day. Whether you are a new mom or have been around for a bit, remember how important your role is. We aren’t just raising a child, we are raising the next generation.
A child doesn’t come with a manual, and we mothers aren’t perfect. We make mistakes too. But we should learn from those mistakes and be better the next time.
Our kids don’t do what we say, they do what they see. Let’s be a good example and role model for them.
ZAINAB SUSI
Mahomet