Be sure to get a second opinion
So what is disinformation? President Joe Biden has announced a “Disinformation Governance Board” whose alleged purpose is to sort out “disinformation” and do something about it — that something as of yet undisclosed.
In California, there is a proposed bill that would strip doctors of their medical licenses if they say anything counter to the prevailing view of COVID-19 and the mRNA vaccines.
This brings to mind the oft-cited advice to “get a second opinion” when faced with a medical diagnosis. I guess these days, we have no room for second opinions.
Only the elites of political and corporate power know what’s right — and what’s wrong.
If you’ve been paying attention, you should find this disquieting. We have a president on the cusp of full-on dementia, who mixes up words such as “prostitution” and “prosecution.” We have a mainstream media that gives the unschooled Bill Gates a forum for his radical public-health views.
And we have a raft of supposed experts who are all over the map in their proclamations of “true” information. The most prominent culprit in this regard is Anthony Fauci, who can’t even agree with himself day to day.
This explains the hysteria over Elon Musk’s intention to make Twitter a haven of free speech. No room for that under Biden’s ministry of truth!
And so disinformation is simply anything that runs counter to the whims of the powerful. The “Disinformation Governance Board” would fit nicely in the dystopian world of George Orwell.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign