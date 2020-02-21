Ever been robocalled? Gotten a phishing email? Someone’s trying to trick you and steal your identity. Most of us have learned to hang up, block the number or delete the email.
If we have any doubt, we can take control by contacting the company ourselves.
In recent elections, political operatives have used robocalls and peer-to-peer texting to spread false information. They target specific groups of voters. Sometimes the message is a last-minute smear against a candidate. Often, the goal is to discourage people from voting at all, or even to trick them into showing up on the wrong day. Until voters wise up, this tactic will work to tip the balance in close races.
Campaigns and outside groups are gearing up to do it again — in primaries this spring and above all in the 2020 election. If you get a political text or call, always remember: Somebody had to pay money to contact you and spread this message. What is the agenda?
Don’t let them call the shots. Don’t let them take away your power. If you get unexpected calls or texts about a candidate or election, hang up, block and ignore.
To get facts about voting and candidates, take control and search sources you trust. For details on elections and voting, go to champaigncountyclerk.com. For candidate profiles and election-related news, search the News-Gazette archive or use the Champaign County Voter’s Alliance website (votechampaign.org).
JON HOEKSTRA
Urbana