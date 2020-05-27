During this difficult time of quarantine, and this horrific pandemic, if you find yourself afraid, or growing impatient with the situation, pray.
Pray for patience, endurance, good health and for all of those who are sick with this virus, pray for those families who have lost loved ones to this virus, and pray for God to guide the gifted people who find cures, immunizations and medications to find the answers through the talents that he blessed them with soon. And pray for whatever country has the answers to this pandemic to share them with all other countries so that it can be stopped once and for all.
Also, give thanks for all of the people who work in hospitals.
And never forget when you pray to thank God for all that he has blessed you with. Be thankful.
What if you woke up tomorrow and the only things or people in your life that you still had were the things and or people that you prayed and gave thanks for the night before. What would you have left? Food for thought.
May God bless you all, and may he keep you safely in his sight always.
“Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.” — Matthew 11:28.
KARLA FISHER
Champaign