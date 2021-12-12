Because the Bible tells us so
I used to believe in the tooth fairy, Santa Claus, etc. When I was a child, I thought as a child.
As an adult, I no longer believe in fairy tales. I believe in Jesus Christ, and because I do, I can say humbly that there is no such thing as climate change, only weather. That whole Noah-and-the-flood, Moses-and-the-parting-of-the-Red Sea thing. Jesus-walking-on-water thing. The burning-bush-that-was-not-consumed thing, etc. I say it tongue and cheek and with a little sarcasm, but it is all true.
The wind and waves obey Jesus because he made them, just like you and me. He knows all the stars by name. The Bible tells what is going to happen in the future, not just the past. Read Matthew 24.
The tree-huggers are sincere — just sincerely wrong. They confuse climate change with what the Bible calls birth pains metaphorically. God created the Earth and maintains it. No amount of solar panels, wind turbines or electric vehicles are going to change His word or His will.
How do scientists explain the little ice age the Earth experienced in the Middle Ages? This was before the industrial revolution, before automobiles. Simply put, if they want to know what is to come, the Bible will tell them if they read it.
By the way, people can be tree-huggers and followers of Jesus Christ at the same time. Peace.
DAVID HALL
Tolono