Beck a great council member
I’m very fortunate to have a dedicated public servant like Alicia Beck as my Champaign City Council representative. Alicia has a proven track record of dedication to underserved communities and vulnerable members of our society, and community collaboration.
She has been an outspoken advocate for the needs of her district as well as other parts of the city with dire needs. Alicia has a record of collaborating with community groups and leaders, and is very in touch with the pressing concerns and needs in the city of Champaign.
She has shown a genuine dedication to combating gun violence and racial equity, and I am proud of the work she has done.
KYLE PATTERSON
Champaign