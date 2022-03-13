I have now read a variety of letters to the editor expressing outrage at the behavior of Champaign City Council member Alicia Beck on Feb. 15. Since this did not sound like the Beck I have gotten to know, I watched the video.
It was difficult to watch someone I respect make a grievous error. I was already sorry for the gun violence the Morrs experienced, and Beck’s response felt like salt in the wound.
However, I understand her frustration. Having attended at least six meetings in the past year to highlight the root causes of violence, I have also been saddened that so few other White people show up.
Who among us wants to be defined by our worst moment? Beck has been a strong advocate for her district and for the wellness of all our citizens. I suggest we all pause before we throw stones.
LEE ANN KELLY
Champaign