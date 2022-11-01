Beckett a great choice for judge
I have known Chad Beckett since the Piatt County state’s attorney sought advice from him when I was serving on the Piatt County Board.
Since I was also looking for an attorney, I contacted Chad. He has helped settle an estate, complete real-estate transactions and do wills and tax planning. He is always very knowledgeable, easy to understand and pleasant.
These qualities and his family background make Beckett an excellent choice for circuit judge, and I hope readers will vote for him.
RICHARD WILKIN
Monticello