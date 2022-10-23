Beckett would be fine judge
I’ve had the opportunity of knowing Chad Beckett on a personal and professional level over the past 16 years. I’ve always found him to be organized, engaging, professional and of strong character. I think that comes from the strong morals and values instilled in him from his upbringing.
I’ve been impressed with his ability to have a keen understanding of our judicial system and his ability to work within that system, regardless of whatever obstacles arise during the judicial process, he handles them with dignity, respect and professionalism.
Chad’s desire to serve our community as a judge is a testament to his character, passion and desire to make sure our court system remains impartial, objective and repeatable.
In my opinion, Beckett would be a tremendous choice for judge. I recommend his candidacy.
TERRY ELMORE
Savoy