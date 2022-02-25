Beck’s response was awful
It has taken me several days to process the reported interchange between Champaign City Council member Alicia Beck and community members Albert and Claudia Morr at the Feb. 15 council meeting.
The Morrs had the temerity to raise the issue of a shooting in their West University Avenue neighborhood, where a bullet went through windows of their home.
Apparently, from Beck’s response, it was the wrong area of town from which to raise such a complaint. Her response, as quoted in the newspaper, was: “I appreciate people coming in and telling us their concerns and being upset. But until you come in because someone else’s neighborhood is being shot up, I don’t want to hear it.”
Rapping her fist repeatedly on the dais (as reported in the News-Gazette), Beck continued, “I want you to come in because you are concerned about Black and Brown babies being shot in the street, and that’s what I want to hear, period.”
The most important duties of council members are to hear and meet the needs of the public that they serve. There is a period for public comments at the end of every council meeting. It is designed to directly hear, in an open forum, the concerns of the public, who are often seeking the redress of grievances.
Did the Morrs raise a legitimate concern? Most rational people would agree that they did. In my 15 years as a council member, where angry or even outraged individuals came to complain or register grievances, never do I ever recall hearing a reply as unkind, uncivil, misdirected and downright ignorant as that of Beck.
DANNEL McCOLLUM
Urbana