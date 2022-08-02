Beck’s return is big news
Wonder of wonders, Alicia Beck decided to return to her duties as part of the Champaign City Council.
I’ll alert the major media with this thrilling news, since Beck said she “does not read The News-Gazette or watch local television.”
Of course she doesn’t. She’s only been elected to represent the area, but follow news of her constituents? Just too darn much to ask, on top of those pesky meetings. But I’ll cash the checks for my $5,000 stipend ASAP.
Just so Beck knows, and I’m sure she’ll hear it on the news from a non-local source, she is mistaken when she states that people are inquiring about her well-being.
They’re questioning why she was allowed to open a can of worms with the Albert Morr family, blast an honest, taxpaying citizen with her platitudes and opinions, all misplaced, and then walk away for a while, particularly after no apologies to the Morrs, the council or the public at large.
We’ll all await her further attendance and apologies with bated breath, but not for long. Voters, remember the missing noisy council member and “good steward of the funds” in the next election in this district.
DAVE LARIVIERE
Champaign