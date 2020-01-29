I’m one year into my mentoring role in the C-U One-to-One mentoring program, and as I type this, I’m thinking about the hour I recently spent with my fourth-grade mentee.
While it seemed like a simple hour of playing games, there was quite a bit of substance wrapped up in our time together.
I asked my mentee what he liked most about the program. I was flattered to hear him say how much he liked spending each Monday with me. We both agreed that we looked forward to each Monday, not just because we get to play games, but because we get to know each other better.
I lost my father unexpectedly in November. During that time, I had to miss one session with my mentee. I thought he would be upset with me. Instead, when I reconnected with him the following week, I could see in his eyes how much he cared when he told me he was sorry to hear about my dad.
As I teared up, I thanked him and then realized that I needed this program just as much as he did.
Anyone reading this who hasn’t considered becoming a mentor in this program should. There is a great need for reliable mentors, and trust me, it’s one of the most rewarding things someone could do — at least, it is for me.
THEO LONG
Urbana