Being bilingual key to success
America is considered the “melting pot” of the world, where people from any origin or culture can come and seamlessly mix into the country. With this is mind, why are we, as a country, not providing a proper education to the children brought along with these immigrants?
The greatest obstacle to these children’s education is the language. Not speaking English well is an academic career crusher for them; how we currently go about teaching them is not working.
According to much research, the number of students in the language minority who able to complete high school is barely over half, while the other half are dropping out or failing the curriculum.
To put it in perspective, if half of your employees were quitting every year, you would assume the problem lies in the work or environment. An attrition rate that high demands a change to the programs in place.
The focus of many current programs in place for English-language learners is to get the student back to the “mainstream class” as quickly as possible. Instead, the focus should be providing them an education, the same as every other student in the populous.
I would like to see more programs structured like the one at International Prep Academy in Champaign. Bilingual education is what’s necessary to provide English-language learners the best chances at an academic career. These children deserve our best attempt at educating them; we are not providing that.
JACOB OLSON
Monticello