Being frugal lowers prices
After reading about the 30-cent gas-price swing in Tom’s Mailbag on Aug. 8, I decided to shed some light on why gas prices swing.
In the past, a fair market price was decided based on what gas stations would charge their customers. As a result, there were not as many price swings as there are today.
What happened? One day, a company discovered a customer would pay a higher price if he was in a hurry.
As a result, convenience stores began popping up all over the country to take advantage of this opportunity.
Time passed and the company said, “Hey, let’s keep raising our prices to find out the highest price a customer will pay. And that’s what the company will charge.”
Why wouldn’t a company charge a higher price if it can get away with it?
The only way for a customer to control price swings is to tighten up his purse strings when prices are high.
When a company gets choked up on its inventory, it’s forced to sell its products at a lower price to get rid of the excess supply.
By not paying the higher prices, the pricing game turns in favor of the customer.
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana