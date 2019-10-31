The most dangerous motorists on the highway are those people who are in a hurry and flip in and out of lanes. I do not know the reason, but they are in a hurry to get someplace.
I know this because four months ago — between Lincoln Avenue and South Neil Street on Windsor Road — I came up on a four- or five-vehicle accident. The vehicles were on both sides of the highway.
As a military police officer, I issued many traffic citations for driving offenses. Based on my experience, I feel these kind of highway drivers are the most dangerous.
THOMAS J. SPRINGER
Champaign